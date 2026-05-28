Gov. Landry says Louisiana has reached deal with ExxonMobil to resolve 'coastal land disputes'

BATON ROUGE — The state of Louisiana has reached a deal with ExxonMobil to resolve "coastal land disputes."

Gov. Jeff Landry announced the deal on social media on Thursday morning and said that part of the resolution includes the oil and gas giant partnering with the state to "ensure the State’s orphan wells along Louisiana’s coast are addressed."

"This is huge for Louisiana, our Coast, and our environment! ExxonMobil has been in Louisiana for 115 years and we want them to be here for another 115 years!" Landry said.

Landry was scant on details, but Louisiana parishes, with the support of Landry's administration, have filed several lawsuits against oil companies over Louisiana coastal damage.

In March, Landry said the state was nearing a settlement with oil and natural gas company ConocoPhillips, an agreement he said would help Louisiana unlock billions in coastal investments.

Later, in April, the Supreme Court ruled that a lawsuit against Chevron over erosion in Plaquemines Parish had to be heard in federal courts, a decision praised by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry at the time.