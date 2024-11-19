Two people wanted for stealing baby formula from Erwinville Dollar General

ERWINVILLE — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for two people accused of stealing from a Dollar General in Erwinville.

Deputies said that the two people were seen on security footage putting baby formula and other merchandise into a shoulder bag on Friday.

Anyone with information on the two people are asked to contact detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.