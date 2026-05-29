St. Vincent de Paul to open new thrift store and outreach center in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge is set to host a blessing, ribbon cutting and grand opening for its new Holmes Thrift Store and Outreach Center on June 6.

It's the nonprofit's fifth thrift store and its first outreach center. It is designed to provide retail services and outreach programs in the Greenwell Springs Road corridor.

"The Holmes Thrift Store and Outreach Center represents our continued commitment to meeting people where they are and removing barriers to essential services," said Sunnie Johnson-Lain, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge.

The organization says its thrift stores play a role in sustaining its mission, with donated goods helping to fund programs that provide food, shelter, clothing and healthcare.