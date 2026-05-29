Friday PM Forecast: The heat engine cranks up as rain coverage decreases

Get ready to sweat! As rain coverage goes down this weekend, temperatures will rise. High humidity will cause it to feel close to 100 degrees at times!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any remaining pop-up showers and storms will fizzle out overnight. Lows will reach the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. A building ridge of high pressure will suppress storm activity Saturday. Only a few spotty showers are expected, with the vast majority remaining dry. Highs will top out near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies. The combination of high heat and continued high humidity will cause heat indices to reach the triple digits at times! Make sure to drink plenty of water and use sunscreen if outside.

Up Next: Although high pressure will still be in place Sunday, atmospheric moisture content will increase. This will lead to some isolated pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening. Still, many will miss out on measurable rainfall so do not cancel outdoor plans. The heat engine will continue, and the air will have a similar feel. All of next week will feature a very "summer-like" pattern. This makes sense considering we will be in June. Each and every day will feature very warm air, lots of humidity, and the chance for pop-up storms.

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– Balin

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