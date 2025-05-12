72°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people taken to hospital after crash on Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on Choctaw Drive on Monday morning.
Emergency officials said two people were taken to the hospital and they were both in critical condition after the crash under Interstate 10 on Choctaw.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information on what lead to the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FDA will allow three new color additives made from minerals, algae and...
-
Almost there! Addis American Idol contestant sings Princess & The Frog song...
-
West Feliciana High School women win 4A State title for track &...
-
Three people taken to hospital after car flips on I-10 Westbound near...
-
Second man arrested after Friday night shooting at Doyle High baseball field...