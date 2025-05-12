Two people taken to hospital after crash on Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on Choctaw Drive on Monday morning.

Emergency officials said two people were taken to the hospital and they were both in critical condition after the crash under Interstate 10 on Choctaw.

WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information on what lead to the crash.