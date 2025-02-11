68°
Two people killed, three injured in early morning Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS — Two people are dead after an early Tuesday morning crash on Linder Road in Denham Springs.
Livingston Parish deputies said that units were dispatched to reports of the single-vehicle crash around 3 a.m.
Deputies said that, in addition to the two fatalities, three people were transported for medical care. Acadian Ambulance said that the two deaths were dead on arrival, while one of the people transported was in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
