70°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people injured in crash on I-12 early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-12 Friday.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning and left the two right lanes of I-12 westbound at Drusilla blocked. Officials later said two people were taken to the hospital following the crash.
Trending News
The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GOP's Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to...
-
Man wanted across multiple parishes barricades self inside Baton Rouge apartment
-
Facing pushback, council drops proposal that would have put taxpayers on the...
-
Metro Council votes not to hear BRAVE Cave report from BRPD chief,...
-
After hiring firm to help clean up State Police, agency unveils plan...