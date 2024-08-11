79°
Two people hurt in Zachary shooting Saturday night

3 hours 58 seconds ago Saturday, August 10 2024 Aug 10, 2024 August 10, 2024 10:01 PM August 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Old Scenic Highway in Zachary on Saturday night. 

Zachary Police officers are currently investigating the shooting incident. Officials said the shooting happened on Old Scenic near Rollins Road before 9:30 p.m. 

No information about the victim's condition has been released. 

