Two people hospitalized after crash on Greenwell Springs Road over weekend

2 hours 22 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two people were taken to the hospital over the weekend after a crash along Greenwell Springs Road.

The two people were brought to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said. Their condition was not known as of Monday morning. 

WBRZ will update this story as more information is available. 

