Two people hospitalized after crash on Greenwell Springs Road over weekend
BATON ROUGE — Two people were taken to the hospital over the weekend after a crash along Greenwell Springs Road.
The two people were brought to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said. Their condition was not known as of Monday morning.
WBRZ will update this story as more information is available.
