Two people arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies during Napoleonville traffic stop

Wesley (left), Burgess (right)

NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people on Sunday afternoon after a wanted fugitive allegedly fled from deputies during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle after a traffic violation and noticed Tori Lee Wesley,47, a wanted fugitive, in the passenger seat.

As the vehicle approached the end of the street, Wesley allegedly fled on foot but was eventually captured by deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said after searching the vehicle, which also contained two juveniles at the time of the incident, they discovered a firearm that was previously reported stolen to the Alexandria Police Department.

Wesley, who was previously convicted of domestic-related charges, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cruelty to juveniles and flight from an officer, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, Amber Lynn Burgess,31, was also booked on several charges, including harboring a fugitive, flight from an officer and cruelty to juveniles.