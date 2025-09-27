Latest Weather Blog
Two people arrested after 19-year-old killed in shooting on Eleanor Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested two people following a 19-year-old being shot to death on Eleanor Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Joseph Mitchell was killed on Sept. 17 in a shooting in the 3900 block of Eleanor Drive. They developed a suspect and attempted to locate their vehicle.
On Friday, police located a vehicle and after a short pursuit and traffic crash, arrested DeKendall Hickman and Larry Thompson. Police arrested Hickman for first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a machine gun among other charges.
Thompson was booked for possession of a machine gun, possession of schedule one controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
