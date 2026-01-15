BRPD investigating shooting off Scenic Highway

45°
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting off Scenic Highway, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Shada Avenue. Emergency officials said a person took themselves to the hospital.

Officials had no information on injuries resulting from the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

