BRPD investigating shooting off Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting off Scenic Highway, officials said.
The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Shada Avenue. Emergency officials said a person took themselves to the hospital.
Officials had no information on injuries resulting from the shooting. No other information was immediately available.
