62-year-old alleged drug dealer arrested in Morgan City, police say

Thursday, January 15 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A 62-year-old alleged drug dealer accused of selling meth, cocaine and more was arrested in Morgan City, the Morgan City Police Department said Thursday.

Police said they received tips that Elliott Broussard had allegedly been dealing drugs in the Morgan City area. After an investigation, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Broussard's home, which police said is within 2,000 feet of a local church, placing it in a posted drug-free zone. 

MCPD said they found the following in Broussard's home:
- 346 grams of meth
- 169 grams of marijuana
- 20 grams of crack cocaine
- 1 gram of fentanyl
- Digital scales
- Packaging materials

Broussard was arrested Thursday on several drug-related charges. 

