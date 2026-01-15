Dutchtown High School briefly placed under lockdown after student brings gun to school

GEISMAR — Dutchtown High School briefly went into lockdown Thursday morning after a student brought a gun to campus.

Ascension Parish deputies said that they responded to reports of a student with a handgun around 8:50 a.m. Immediately after this, the school was placed on lockdown.

Ascension Parish Schools said that the student was quickly taken into custody after being tackled by a Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputy, and the lockdown was lifted at 9:01 a.m. after the handgun was found on the student.

"All students and staff are safe," officials said. "APSO did a sweep of the campus and has deemed it safe.... The school will be resuming normal operations."

Despite the lockdown being lifted, several parents arrived at the school to pick up students earlier.