Baker Mayor Darnell Waites talks construction, lighting improvements at 'State of the City' address
BAKER — Baker Mayor Darnell Waites touched on construction, lighting improvements and more at his "State of the City" address on Thursday.
Waites said the Lavey Lane Project is nearly complete and promised to continue road improvement projects. He also promised lighting improvements at the municipal center.
"Before you tell people what you're going to do, you got to tell them what you've already done so that they can see a pattern for success," Waites said.
The mayor also discussed the Baker School District's shift to a fully charter school system. He said he is confident the change will eventually result in more success for the district.
