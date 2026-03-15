Two pedestrians hit in East Baton Rouge Parish in separate crashes just minutes apart

BATON ROUGE - Two pedestrians were hit in separate crashes that happened just minutes apart on Sunday.

First responders said the first crash happened shortly before 4:50 p.m. along East Flanacher Road in Zachary.

The second pedestrian was struck near the intersection of North 27th and North streets around 5 p.m.

Officials said both victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

No information about the crashes has been released.