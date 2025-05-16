89°
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared of escape route

39 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 1:10 PM May 16, 2025 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - The Orleans Parish Jail was on lockdown Friday morning after 11 inmates escaped, WWL-TV reports

As of 1 p.m., two of the 11 were captured. 

The breach was discovered Friday morning during a routine headcount, officials said. 

The jail was on lockdown Friday morning while officials worked to gather more details. 

All 11 inmates were considered to be armed and dangerous. 

The Orleans Parish Sheriff said a full investigation will be launched into how the escape happened. 

