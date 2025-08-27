77°
Latest Weather Blog
Two more people dead after eating Louisiana oysters infected with flesh-eating bacteria
NEW ORLEANS — Two people have died after eating Louisiana oysters infected with the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, the Louisiana Illuminator reports.
A state health official said that the two deaths happened after people ate oysters harvested in Louisiana at two separate restaurants — one in Louisiana and another in Florida.
Jennifer Armentor, molluscan shellfish program administrator from the Louisiana Department of Health, added that 14 more people have been infected. Now, 34 people have been infected and six people have died in 2025 alone, a higher rate than any previous year over the last decade.
Trending News
“It’s just prolific right now,” Armentor told the Louisiana Oyster Task Force on Tuesday at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge native sisters' reality TV show 'Love Thy Nader' starts this...
-
19-year-old arrested in Franklin after one person injured in shooting
-
Livingston Parish's floodplain management reclassified, leading to lower insurance rates for homeowners
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Southern gets emotional support dog for students, faculty
Sports Video
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-25: LSU pulls off a legendary comeback to beat Ole...
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina