Wednesday's Health Report: 20 Louisianians infected with flesh-eating bacteria in 2025; up from past

BATON ROUGE — The number of Louisiana residents infected with a flesh-eating bacteria has increased since the Louisiana Department of Health's last report.

Since July 31, three additional people have been infected with Vibrio vulnificus, bringing the 2025 total to 20.

Infections are higher in 2025 than in any year in the last decade, with the average number of infections in previous years being seven.

A total of four people have also died from Vibrio vulnificus, up from the average of one death per year that LDH previously reported.

No additional deaths have been reported since July 31, LDH added.

LDH said that Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when an open wound is exposed to coastal waters or when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters. Symptoms include gastrointestinal illness, wound infection or blood poisoning.

LDH warns Louisiana residents to remain vigilant about the bacteria, especially for those who have certain medical conditions and treatments that can increase the risk of infection and complications. These include:

- Having liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia,

- Receiving immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of a disease,

- Taking medicine that decreases stomach acid levels, and

- Having had recent stomach surgery

Staying out of brackish or salt water while having a wound, as well as washing wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water if they have been exposed to brackish or salt water, raw seafood or raw seafood juices, is recommended to prevent infection.