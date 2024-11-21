Two more arrests made in drive-by shooting that left 8th grader dead

BATON ROUGE - After a man was arrested for a drive-by shooting that left a 14-year-old dead, police announced they had made two more arrests of people who were also in the shooter's car at the time.

The shooting, which happened on Plank Road on Nov. 13, left 14-year-old Eric Taylor dead.

Police arrested Dylan Fox, 19, for the shooting Nov. 19. Wednesday, police announced two further arrests: 19-year-old Yusef Wesley and 18-year-old Asia Jones.

Arrest documents say Wesley was the one to shoot at Taylor and another victim from the car. A search of Jones' phone showed text messages between Jones and another passenger in the car talking about getting the car's color changed.

The two were booked for first-degree murder.