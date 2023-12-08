Two men killed in single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Harvey Friday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police began investigating the accident shortly after 2 p.m., where they learned of a crash that resulted in the deaths of Joshua L. Bruce, 37, and Dale Bourg, 47.

Bruce was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado west on U.S.90B near Scotsdale Drive. For reasons still under investigation, Bruce failed to maintain control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway and impacted a bridge support. Both were unrestrained and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.