Two men indicted on murder charges after Pierre Part heroin overdose

Broderick Scott (left) and Leonard Scott (right).

DONALDSONVILLE – Authorities say two men have been indicted on murder charges after a Pierre Part man died of a heroin overdose in July.

According to District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, a grand jury returned a true bill of indictment for second degree murder on 38-year-old Reid Leonard and 40-year-old Broderick Scott.

Only July 20, deputies found the body of 26-year-old Chase Gaudet at his home on N Bay Road in Pierre Part. Investigators believe Gaudet and Leonard went to Scott’s home earlier in the day to buy heroin. Scott is accused of selling the heroin to Leonard who then gave the drug to Gaudet.

Babin said Gaudet’s manner of death was ruled a heroin overdose.

The indictment was issued on Jan. 10. Leonard was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder on Jan. 11. Six days later, Scott was also booked on the same charges.

Babin said Leonard and Scott remain incarcerated awaiting prosecution.