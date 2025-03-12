Two men cited, fined by LDWF for hunting violations in early March

BATON ROUGE — Two people have been fined by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife for allegedly hunting more than the legal limit of deer in Assumption Parish.

LDWF conducted an investigation earlier this month after receiving a complaint that someone harvested over the limit during the 2024-2025 hunting season. Chase Cothran, 27, and Blaze Templet, 24, were both fined.

Cothran was cited for taking over the daily and yearly limit of antlered deer as well as using another hunter's deer tags and Templet was cited for allowing another hunter to use his deer tags.

Cothran faces jail time and civil restitution totaling over $2,000 while Templet faces up to a $350 fine.