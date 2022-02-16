Two men arrested in Alvin Kamara alleged battery case, extra charge added

LAS VEGAS - An extra charge has been added to the case against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara after two men were also arrested Monday in the alleged battery.

According to Nola.com, Darren Young and Percy Harris were booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. In a statement, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the pair turned themselves in, but have since posted bail.

The charge "conspiracy to commit battery" was added to Kamara's case after Young and Percy were booked. A warrant is still out for a third man involved, believed to be Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons.

Kamara was arrested Sunday, Feb. 6 just hours after playing in the NFL's Pro Bowl. Police say they met with the victim Saturday night at a hospital where the man said he was beaten up at a nightclub.

According to court records, Kamara is set to appear in court on March 8. Young and Harris are scheduled for March 16.