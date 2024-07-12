Two men arrested after high speed pursuit in Labadieville

LABADIEVILLE - Two men were arrested after a traffic pursuit Thursday evening, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed an eastbound vehicle on La. 398 going over 100 miles per hour and continued until pulling into a private business near Labadieville. Once the deputy made contact with the driver, Chase Anthony Cleveland, the driver was determined to be driving with a suspended driver's license.

Additionally, the passenger in the vehicle, Timothy Christopher Riley, had a fugitive warrant for felony theft originating in Lafourche Parish.

Cleveland, 34, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, driving under a suspended license and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Riley, 40, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a fugitive warrant from Lafourche Parish for felony theft. He remains incarcerated pending a transfer to Lafourche Parish.