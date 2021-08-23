Two men arrested after fight involving a gun in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE- According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Christoper Hicks was arrested after he pulled a loaded 9mm handgun during a fight outside of Reggie's Bar in Tigerland Monday night.



Hicks and at least two other people were involved in a fight when police say Hicks pointed the loaded gun at the crowd outside the bar, including bar employees.



The man was quickly arrested by Baton Rouge police officers from the city's second district, who were parked in a Tigerland parking lot.



Hicks has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a list of charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm at a bar, and disturbing the peace.



A second person, Christopher Summers, who police say was also involved in the fight, was also taken to jail.



Police charged Summers with charges including disturbing the peace, disturbing the peace while drunk, and resisting an officer.