Two LSU employees injured in golf cart crash on campus
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department and EMS are responding to a crash with injury involving a car and golf cart on Nicholson Drive at Skip Bertman Drive.
Two employees in a utility vehicle were hit by a car and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
