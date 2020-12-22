57°
Two LSU employees injured in golf cart crash on campus

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department and EMS are responding to a crash with injury involving a car and golf cart on Nicholson Drive at Skip Bertman Drive.

Two employees in a utility vehicle were hit by a car and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

