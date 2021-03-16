Two killed in crash after slamming into Kenilworth home Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A horrific crash killed two people after a vehicle barreled into a home in the Kenilworth subdivision overnight.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Parkway around 11 p.m. Saturday. A 2010 Subaru Outback slammed into a tree before crashing into a home.

According to authorities, two people were killed as a result of the crash, both passengers inside the vehicle. Joshua Perry, 24, and Corey Des Marteau, 21, were identified as the victims. No one was injured inside of the home.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Monday (March 15) that both Perry and Marteau's deaths were likely the result of multisystem trauma from a motor vehicle collision, pending autopsy results.

The driver, who has not been identified, was also taken to a local hospital. No details were available on their condition.

Police said they are investigating and had limited information available Sunday evening.