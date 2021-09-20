Two juveniles arrested after deadly bar shooting; state to pull bar's alcohol permit

PORT ALLEN - Two teens are in a juvenile jail out of state following a deadly shooting outside a bar over the weekend.

One is accused of the deadly shooting at the bar, and investigators said the other juvenile was at the bar and is accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the head in Plaquemine on April 9, 2021.

Watch Nakamoto's report live on Channel 2 and WBRZ+ at 6:00



The WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed through sources the victim shot in the parking lot of RAXX bar is 21-year old Trey Allen, a beloved baseball coach for PC Tigers in Pointe Coupee Parish.



The team posted, “We ask for prayers as we mourn the loss of our beloved coach Trey Allen. He was such a huge part of our lives on and off the baseball field. His big heart, contagious smile and short shorts will forever be missed.”



Following the shooting, District Attorney Tony Clayton asked State Alcohol Tobacco Control Commissioner Ernest Legier to suspend operations at RAXX until an investigation could take place amid ongoing questions about how the juveniles managed to get inside. Legier told WBRZ, his office has pulled the alcohol permit for RAXX bar where the deadly shooting occurred.



“ATC can serve an emergency suspension for public safety concerns,” Legier said.



By law, a hearing will be held within 10 days. The hearing for the RAXX bar is scheduled for October.



The gunfire happened outside the bar, following an altercation in the parking lot. Allen was trying to break up a fight, sources said.



District Attorney Tony Clayton said when investigators went to look for the 17-year old involved in the shooting, they found another juvenile at his house that they had been looking for since April. Through their investigation, they determined that juvenile was responsible for shooting a pregnant woman in the head and was actually partying at RAXX with the 17-year old shooter the night Trey Allen was killed.



“Seventeen-year-olds shooting folks in the head, 17-year-olds murdering folks... I'm sorry state of Louisiana you have to arm law enforcement,” Clayton said. “You have to give us something to fight. These young folks at 17 years of age arming themselves with guns and sucking the life out of folks aren't acting like kids. They are acting like adults. I think they should be tried as adults, and under my watch they will be.”



Monday morning, Clayton said decisions were made to try both juveniles as adults. Over the weekend, there was no state facility in Louisiana that could take them so they had to be transferred to Alabama. With decisions being made about them being tried as an adult, both will be brought back to Louisiana and booked into the Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parish jails.



“We will convene a grand jury immediately over the activities that took place that night that caused that kid to lose his life,” Clayton said. “We will get to the bottom line of the operations of that club and the events that led this man to lose his life, just senseless for no reason.”



The teen accused of killing Allen will be charged with second-degree murder. The teen accused of shooting the pregnant woman in the head in April will be charged with attempted second-degree murder. Both of their names were not available yet because they have not been booked into adult jail.



Clayton said he's been asking for months for reforms to our juvenile justice laws. He said this case highlights the need for reforms yet again.



"I say and I make a plea to the legislators of Louisiana, you have to revise the rules in this state that deal with juveniles," Clayton said. "To not have sister parishes accept these juveniles and the only avenue is for me to go to Alabama when a juvenile kills someone or send them home with an ankle bracelet is ridiculous."



A public meeting will be held next month where the owners of RAXX night club can plead their case involving the suspension of their alcohol permit.