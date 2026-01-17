51°
Two injured following two separate shootings on Florida Boulevard and Scenic Highway

31 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, January 17 2026 Jan 17, 2026 January 17, 2026 1:27 PM January 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two people were injured in two separate shootings on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. 

The shootings occurred around 12:30 p.m., leaving one person injured near an Advanced Auto Parts on Scenic Highway, with another person being injured at a separate shooting near a Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard.

Emergency responders said the victims of the shootings were transported to local hospitals.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

