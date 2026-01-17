51°
Two injured following two separate shootings on Florida Boulevard and Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — Two people were injured in two separate shootings on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
The shootings occurred around 12:30 p.m., leaving one person injured near an Advanced Auto Parts on Scenic Highway, with another person being injured at a separate shooting near a Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard.
Emergency responders said the victims of the shootings were transported to local hospitals.
The investigation remains ongoing.
