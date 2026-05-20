75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge beignet shop celebrates 50 years in capital city

57 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 3:43 PM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge beignet shop celebrated 50 years in the capital city on Wednesday. 

Coffee Call, located just off College Drive, has long been a local favorite for beignets and coffee.

For its 50th anniversary, the shop offered half-price beignets all day Wednesday and had live music from 1 to 10 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days