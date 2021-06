At least 2 hurt after gun battle along I-10 Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting Saturday along I-10 near Siegen Lane.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, two vehicles fired shots at one another. At least two people were hurt.

Traffic cameras show a visible police presence on the interstate.

This is a developing story.