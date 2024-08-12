77°
Two hurt in possible drive-by shooting at Baton Rouge grocery store
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot at a Baton Rouge grocery store in a possible drive by Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Sewell Community Grocery along Elmer Avenue. Police said a man was inside the store and a woman was outside when the shots were fired.
As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the man was in critical condition and the woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No more information was immediately available.
