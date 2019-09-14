79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two hits for farmers mean strawberries could cost more this season

3 years 6 days 10 hours ago Wednesday, September 07 2016 Sep 7, 2016 September 07, 2016 5:00 PM September 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PONCHATOULA - The Louisiana Strawberry was hit hard by two floods in 2016 and it could mean higher prices for the popular fruit in the coming months.

"They've had a significant.. loss," Ag Commissioner Mike Strain said. "[Tangipahoa] is the center of strawberry production," he said, and many farms were flooded in March and again in August.

"They've been hit twice."

Strain will discuss the crop loss in an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., with the governor.

Strain said farmers were preparing for the upcoming strawberry planting season when record rainfall in August flooded farmland, destroying top soil. Many farmers start planting strawberries in September and can harvest some crops by Thanksgiving. Peak season is usually in March and April, but premium prices for strawberries are seen in November, December and January.

But, it's not just strawberries. Almost every crop was damaged by the flood, Strain added. It's too early to tell what the flood event could mean to crawfish.

Agriculture is a $13 billion industry in Louisiana.  The farming industry employs about 275,000 people. 

**********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days