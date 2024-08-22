Two guns confiscated from different EBR public schools Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies recovered two weapons from East Baton Rouge Parish Public School students on Thursday.

Deputies took one gun from a student at McKinley High School. It is unclear what school the other firearm was found in.

The following statement was sent by the school system Thursday evening:

Under the guidance of Superintendent LaMont Cole, and with the proactive efforts of our school resource officers and administrators, two weapons were successfully confiscated at two of our schools on Thursday, August 22.

Our security team has been working tirelessly since the beginning of the academic year to implement appropriate protocols and establish systems that ensure a prompt and effective response to any emergency. This is an ongoing process.

We would like to reassure the community and our parents that there have been no incidents involving weapons intended to cause harm. The safety of our students and staff is our foremost priority, and we are dedicated to fostering a secure environment throughout the district.