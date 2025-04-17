Two displaced after early morning house fire in Baton Rouge; home total loss

70°
Thursday, April 17 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people were displaced after a house fire early Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started at a house on Hillmont Drive around 2:30 a.m.. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire but made it out safely.

Investigators found two vehicles were engulfed in flames under the home's carport. The blaze spread to the roof of the home and eventually caused it to collapse. The BRFD said the building was a total loss.

The Central Fire Department assisted. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined. 

