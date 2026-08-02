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Attorney General Liz Murrill announces that Louisiana will join Alabama and Florida in Dr. Fauci investigation
BATON ROUGE — Attorney General Liz Murrill announced on Saturday that Louisiana would join Alabama and Florida in an investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The announcement follows a Senate committee hearing in which Dr. Fauci repeatedly used the Fifth Amendment when questioned about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Fauci lied," Murrill said in a statement posted to social media. "Louisiana and Missouri deposed Dr. Fauci. At the time, he claimed to not recall many key details of his own actions and now we are discovering contemporaneous records he kept. Louisiana will join Alabama & Florida in investigating Fauci and whether he committed any other offenses that could be pursued in our State courts."
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Following Murrill's announcement, Gov. Jeff Landry posted a statement on social media that read, "As someone who was Attorney General alongside Eric Schmitt, and deposed Dr. Fauci, I am happy to have Louisiana join Alabama and Florida!"
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