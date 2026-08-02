Caleb Wilson's family says the new Louisiana anti hazing law is about protecting the next family

BATON ROUGE — A new anti-hazing law named after late Southern University student Caleb Wilson officially takes effect today, and his family says they are grateful to see it become reality.

The law, known as the Caleb Wilson Hazing Prevention Act, was authored by Rep. Vanessa Caston LaFleur and strengthens Louisiana's existing anti-hazing laws.

"It is going to help another family," Urania Wilson said. "And the bill is holding organizations. It's also holding the schools accountable."

Under the new law, organizations found responsible for hazing resulting in death can be permanently banned from campus. It also expands reporting requirements, creates anonymous reporting systems, requires annual hazing prevention training, and requires universities and colleges to publicly report disciplinary findings involving student organizations.

Wilson's family attended a ceremonial bill signing at the State Capitol after Gov. Jeff Landry signed it into law last month.

"It has been very challenging because when you see the band, when you see different communities doing things, I know that Caleb would have been there to do these things," Urania Wilson said. "And it has; our lives have really changed in this last year and a half."

Wilson's sister, Coren Wilson, believes the law will allow her brother to leave a legacy for future students.

"With that bill, there are going to be stipulations on any organizations or individuals caught hazing," Coren Wilson said. "And we're hoping that this can stop the next person from having to go through what we're going through as a family."

A grand jury indicted five people in Wilson's death. Caleb McCray, 23, Isaiah Smith, 28, and Kyle Thurman, 25, face felony charges. Winston Sanders and Jadyn Landrum were indicted on charges of principal to felony hazing and obstruction of justice. McCray was also indicted on a manslaughter charge.

For Wilson's family, the fight to end hazing is not over.

"I think that he is happy that we're fighting and we're not fighting for us because he's not here anymore, right?" Urania Wilson said. "We're fighting for the next family because we don't want another family to go through any of what we've gone through in any previous family."

The Caleb Wilson Foundation is hosting a 5K run/walk in Wilson's honor on Sept. 5. It will be at Waldenberg Park in New Orleans at 8:30 am.

"He loved to run the levees. Sometimes he loved to walk around the neighborhood. And that was just one way that we could remember him. With the entire organization and our foundation, we would do a whole 5k walk," Coren said.