Two dead, two injured after shooting on Grayson Avenue

Friday, September 27 2024
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people died and two others are injured after a shooting on Grayson Avenue, according to emergency officials.

The condition of the two people injured is currently unknown.

There is no other information at this time.

