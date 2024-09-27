71°
Two dead, two injured after shooting on Grayson Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people died and two others are injured after a shooting on Grayson Avenue, according to emergency officials.
The condition of the two people injured is currently unknown.
There is no other information at this time.
