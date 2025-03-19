72°
Two dead, teenager injured in shooting at village of Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA - Two people are dead and a teenager was injured in a shooting at Spruce Lane and Center Street in the village of Tangipahoa, according to officials.
Officials say an elderly person died as well as an 18-year-old. Another teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Tangipahoa deputies confirmed they are assisting in a multi-victim shooting.
