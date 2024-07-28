87°
Two dead, six others injured after boat crash, search and rescue on Tickfaw River

30 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, July 28 2024 Jul 28, 2024 July 28, 2024 6:22 PM July 28, 2024 in News
WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

TICKFAW - Two people are dead after a boat crash and search and rescue on the Tickfaw River, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. 

According to LPSO, two-vessel collision took place in the Tickfaw River near Kings Point at 12 a.m. Sunday. Officials found a heavily damaged 25-foot pontoon boat and a capsized 25-foot Sea Fox boat.

A 27-year-old female was trapped under the capsized vessel. An agent and Good Samaritan recovered her, but she was pronounced dead after being transported to North Oaks Hospital.

LDWF agents along with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Fire Department then began searching for a 36-year-old male that was the operator of the pontoon boat. The body of the male was recovered from the Tickfaw River around 12:45 p.m. on July 28.

Additionally, six total people were taken to North Oaks Hospital with serious injuries, although they are considered non-life threatening.

It is unknown at this time the cause of this two vessel collision. Blood was drawn from the operator of the Sea Fox. The Sea Fox had six people on board and the pontoon boat had seven people on board. No one was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the collision.
The identity of the deceased boaters cannot be released at this time and will be released once the LDWF Enforcement Division confirms all next of kin have been notified.

