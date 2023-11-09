Two children taken to hospital in critical condition after caller reports drownings

BATON ROUGE - Two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition after EMS was called to an apartment complex for a "possible drowning" Thursday evening.

Paramedics were called to the Regency Club Apartments at 11555 Southfork Ave. around 7:15 p.m. The complex is located just west of South Sherwood Forest Blvd., about half a mile south of I-12.

They discovered two children -- in critical condition. Both were rushed to a local hospital.

The complex includes two swimming pools and sits adjacent to a lake.

Details, such as the ages of the children, were not immediately available.