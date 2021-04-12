Two children suffer minor injuries in overnight fire

57°
Monday, April 12 2021
BATON ROUGE - St. George Fire Department responded to an accidental house fire overnight Monday in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue, it took officials about fifteen minutes to tame the blaze.

Two children suffered minor injuries in the Gardere-area fire and were brought to an area hospital where they were observed, treated, and released, according to an official with St. George Fire.

Investigators say the fire was triggered by a space heater that was placed too close to a couch.

Authorities say they are unsure if the family's dog escaped the home.

Red Cross is assisting the family of five.

