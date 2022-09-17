Two chemical barges collided in Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Plaquemine on Friday night

PLAQUEMINE - Two chemical barges reportedly collided in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Friday night.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Saturday morning that the two vessels collided in the water by mile marker 43.5, near Jack Miller's Landing, the night before.

The U.S. Coast Guard told WBRZ one barge was towed out of the waterway, and the other was pushed onto shore to prevent it from taking on water and sinking.

The barges, with one carrying a heavy oil, didn't leak anything into the water, according to the sheriff's office.

The collision remains under investigation.