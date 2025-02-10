Two candidates for at-large council seats drop out of St. George election; five running for two seats

ST. GEORGE — Two candidates are no longer seeking a council seat in St. George's first election, leaving five people running for two at-large seats.

Prospective councilmembers Joel Davis and Jay Lindsey, both Republicans, are no longer in the race.

Davis said he decided to withdraw his candidacy "after careful consideration." He said that he will endorse David Dellucci, another Republican.

"I am committed to working tirelessly to help elect him and interim Mayor Dustin Yates," Davis said. "I am committed to contributing to the growth and development of our beloved city and will continue to lend my support wherever needed."

Yates, who was appointed interim mayor at the city's incorporation, is running against Republican Jim Morgan. Morgan is currently a board commissioner of the St. George Fire Protection District.

Lindsey said he left the race for personal reasons and did not elaborate.

The March 29 race for an at-large seat on St. George's council is now among five people — Republicans Dellucci, Scott Emonet, William "Bill" Johannessen and Jim Talbot; along with Shaunn Wyche, a Democrat.

Click here to see who else is running in St. George in its first election.