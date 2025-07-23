90°
Two businesses cited for selling alcohol to underage customers in Hammond
HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department ticketed two businesses for allegedly selling alcohol to customers under 21, the agency said Wednesday.
Officers were provided overtime shifts for Juvenile Underage Drinking Enforcement, or JUDE. During the checks, two of the 19 businesses visited were observed selling alcohol to people under 21, and both were given citations.
The Hammond Police Department routinely conducts JUDE compliance checks and has found the majority of businesses within city limits comply with local and state laws.
