Two BRPD officers dead after police helicopter crashed in Erwinville while pursuing vehicle

ERWINVILLE - Two pilots were killed when a police helicopter crashed into a cane field in rural West Baton Rouge Parish.

Authorities say the BRPD helicopter crashed into a cane field off North Winterville Road, just off U.S. 190.

According to flight data, the helicopter took off from Baton Rouge Metro airport at 2:26 a.m. and crashed in a field nearly three miles away from the Omni airport 12 minutes later. Sources told WBRZ the helicopter was found around 11:30 a.m. after the pilots did not come home from work.

Sources said the helicopter was pursuing a vehicle that was running from police when the crash happened.

Two pilots, who are also BRPD officers, died at the scene. It is unclear if anyone else was on board.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Chief Murphy Paul said the names of the officers will not be released Sunday. He refused to take any questions about the accident.

Mayor Broome issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives today in a helicopter crash.

These officers served our community with distinction and bravery, and we will forever be grateful for their service and sacrifice.

We are working closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department to offer support for their investigation into the cause of this tragedy and to provide support to the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.

We ask the community keep the families of the fallen officers in their thoughts and prayers, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the first responder agencies who have been working tirelessly to support our city during this difficult time.

The helicopter has been a resource for BRPD since 2010. It has since undergone technology updates and re-painting. FAA records show the Robinson 44 II aircraft is certified through mid-2028.

The R44 is a twin-blade, four-seat helicopter that is one of the more common models used by law enforcement.