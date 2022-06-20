Two booked for attacking deputies during brawl outside Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - Several people, one of them a juvenile, are facing criminal charges after they allegedly fought with sheriff's deputies who were trying to stop a late-night melee outside a Walmart.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday outside the Walmart at Cortana Place, prompting deputies to get involved. The two people taken into custody were seen on video striking the officers, according to officials.

Video also showed what appeared to be a taser being used during the incident.

Kayley Carter, 20, and an unidentified 17-year-old were booked for battery of a police officer, interference with a police investigation and disturbing the peace. Three others were issued summonses for disturbing the peace.

The sheriff's office said one deputy received a bump to his head in the encounter.