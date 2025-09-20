91°
Two Assumption High School students arrested for fake bomb threats

5 hours 25 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, September 20 2025 Sep 20, 2025 September 20, 2025 9:23 AM September 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joshua Lennix

NAPOLEONVILLE - Two Assumption High School students were arrested after making false bomb threats, the school said Saturday morning on Facebook.

According to the post, detectives with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office received a tip around 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 that two students from Assumption High School had made a bomb threat.

The two juveniles allegedly posted on social media that they were thinking of bringing a bomb to school, which was then shared by multiple people before landing in the hands of school administration and law enforcement.

Detectives immediately found the juveniles and took them into custody. The school said detectives verified that the school was never actually in danger. 

Assumption High School put out a message Saturday morning that it is "committed to keeping a safe and nurturing environment for all students and staff members" and that these matters "are not taken lightly."

The two students were arrested for communicating false information of planned bombing on school property.

