Two arrested in string of vehicle burglaries across LSU

Daminya Milligan (left) and Elijah White

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested in a string of vehicle burglaries across LSU's campus Monday and Tuesday.

The LSU Police Department arrested Daminya Milligan, 18, and Elijah White, 19, on Thursday. Police also referenced a third suspect who was not booked into the East Baton Rouge jail as of Friday morning.

Police first received reports of individuals approaching a vehicle in a parking lot behind the Delta Gamma sorority around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving, officers saw the three suspects running away.

Milligan was captured after a foot pursuit but was only issued a misdemeanor summons at the time for simple possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

However, detectives later discovered Milligan used a debit card stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of LSU's East Campus Apartments. Police said the card was used at a vending machine inside a Southern University dorm Tuesday morning.

After further investigation, authorities said surveillance footage showed the three suspects pulling on vehicle door handles across LSU's campus, including the North Hall parking lot.

LSU Police and Southern University detectives located Milligan and White on Southern's campus, where they were arrested Thursday.

Milligan and White were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on burglary charges.